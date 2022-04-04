$100m media campaign to attract Christianity sceptics

An organisation has launched a $100m media campaign designed to attract Christianity sceptics who may relate to Jesus’ upbringing as a homeless, bullied son of a teenage mother.

The “He Gets Us” campaign was launched in mid-March by The Signatry, a Christian foundation based in Kansas.

The group is channelling funding from “like-minded families who desire to see the Jesus of the Bible represented in today’s culture with the same relevance and impact he had 2,000 years ago”.

Jason Vanderground, president of Haven, a creative hub based in Michigan working with The Signatry on the project, said the initiative is based on broad research.

The Signatry has bought time for its advertising campaign to attract sceptics on TV, radio, billboards and social media.

In a 15-second spot called “Anxiety,” black-and-white photos show people in despair, hands to their heads, before the words “Jesus suffered anxiety, too” appear on the screen.

On YouTube, viewers are told in the video’s memo field: “Yet, despite this total failure to quell his anxiety, Jesus found the strength to face his accusers and submit to them willingly and without violence — knowing that his death would only further spread his message of radical love”.

“We talked to thousands of people who have heard of Jesus, yet they don’t know the full extent of his ministry,” Vanderground said in a statement to Religion News Service.

“We see a light go on for them when they begin to recognise that Jesus was fully human. That carries them forward in being able to take in and understand that he was fully God too.”

The campaign’s website offers alternatives to an “increasingly divisive and mean-spirited world”. It gives visitors the option to chat online, to text to ask for a volunteer to “pray encouragement for you,” or access a seven-day Bible reading plan.

Vanderground said the campaign is “not about recruiting or converting” but rather to “raise the respect and personal relevancy of Jesus”.

The campaign is scheduled to continue through the end of 2022.

