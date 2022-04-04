Gender rights advocate is new French ambassador to the Vatican

Florence Mangin, a top gender rights advocate at France’s foreign ministry, has been named the country’s new ambassador to the Holy See.

The 63-year-old career diplomat, who has been the French ambassador to Portugal for the past three years, succeeds Ambassador Élisabeth Beton-Delègue, who retired last January.

Ambassador Mangin’s appointment was made official on Tuesday in a published decree signed by President Emmanuel.

Mangin entered France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs after completing a degree in history at the elite Paris Institute of Political Studies, commonly known as Sciences Po.

And she has covered a wide range of countries and issues throughout her long diplomatic career.

