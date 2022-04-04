Immigration’s hands full with border reopening

New Zealand’s border reopening sounds as if it would be a simple turnkey operation. The reality is there has seldom been a time when the difference between the treatment of people from visa waiver and non-visa waiver countries has stood in such stark contrast.

With the staged border re-opening announced last month, visa waiver travellers from countries like the United Kingdom, United States and Canada will be able to hop on a plane for Auckland or Christchurch.

