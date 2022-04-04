Report reveals metaverse sexual content threat to children

The dangers of the sex industry in the virtual reality metaverse have been outlined in a new report, with young children at risk of viewing sexual content online and accessing cyber brothels.

The metaverse is a broad term generally referring to shared virtual world environments which people can access via the internet.

The term can refer to digital spaces made more lifelike by using virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR). Users in AR spaces wear immersive headsets and move with handheld controllers.

Common Sense Media, a non-profit offering families entertainment and technology recommendations, released a report ‘Kids and the Metaverse’ which found several issues with the platform.

“The metaverse is a series of connected digital worlds in which users can interact through first-person avatars,” it states. “Some enter it with virtual reality devices, but many use just a smartphone or computer screen.

“Every day, millions of children experience a corner of the metaverse through games like Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft.”

The report found the metaverse was rife with sexually explicit content, abusive language and behaviour. It also has privacy and data collection issues.

“Activists and researchers have reported witnessing children being forced to perform simulated sex acts (in VR) as well as a seven-year-old girl being surrounded by men threatening to rape her,” it said.

While the report doesn’t specify which platform this horrific incident happened on, it details other dangers associated with the popular Roblox game which reported over 100 million monthly users under the age of 13 in 2021.

“On the (VR) platform Roblox, users create short-lived virtual strip clubs and ‘condo games’ where minors offer virtual dances and sexual acts. The report said that users can also offer nude photographs off-platform to adults in exchange for ‘Robux’ (an in-game currency).”

Sexual content, including bullying and other forms of abuse, was “rampant” online and in the metaverse according to the report.

“A global study from 2021 found that 34 per cent of respondents (children) had been asked to do something sexually explicit online during childhood,” it said.

Earlier this year, a BBC News researcher also investigated safety issues by posing as a 13-year-old girl on the platform. While using the metaverse they witnessed grooming, sexual material, racist insults and a rape threat.

The publication said the reporter visited virtual reality rooms where avatars were simulating sex. She was shown sex toys and condoms and was approached by numerous adult men.

Another analysis found a 77 per cent increase in child “self-generated” sexual material from 2019 to 2020. 80 per cent of the material came from girls aged 11 to 13.

