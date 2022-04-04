Two more churches split from Hillsong in wake of scandals

Two more leaders of Hillsong Church US campuses have announced they are taking their campuses in a different direction. This is in the wake of founder Brian Houston being ousted by the church’s board for breaching its code of conduct.

The New York Times reported that the Australian church has lost nine of its 16 American church campuses in the past two weeks.

Houston resigned on March 23 after the Hillsong board released a statement saying they believed he had sent inappropriate text messages to a staff member and spent time in a woman’s hotel room. The board accepted the resignation.

He had been on leave of absence from his duties as senior pastor since January as he faced trial for allegedly failing to report sexual abuse by his late father, also a minister.

News category: News Shorts, World.