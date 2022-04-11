Court admits appeals against Indian bishop’s rape acquittal

Save Our Sisters (SOS), a social forum formed to support nuns, has expressed renewed hope after a top court in the southern Indian state of Kerala admitted appeals against the acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a nun rape case.

“We are glad that the high court has finally admitted the appeals,” Shaiju Antony, joint convener of SOS, told UCA News on April 6.

Kerala High Court admitted the appeals filed by the accuser and the Kerala government on April 5. “It is a very strong case,” the lay Catholic leader said while expressing the hope that the nun accuser will get justice from the high court. Continue reading

