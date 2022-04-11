Covid-19: More men than women died in Omicron outbreak

Nearly two-thirds of the people who have died in New Zealand’s Omicron outbreak are men, and experts say the science is inconclusive as to why.

That is despite slightly more women having been infected overall, according to Ministry of Health data.

Women also made up about 56 percent of those who have been hospitalised with the virus, according to the data.

The ministry said 190 of the people who have died with Covid-19 this year have been men, compared with 114 women.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said that followed the same pattern that had been seen across the globe.

“Of course, there’s been huge speculation about why it is such a big difference. At the moment, there isn’t one theory that’s dominating,” Prof. Baker said. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.