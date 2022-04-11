Pope Francis kisses battered Ukraine flag from Bucha

Pope Francis on Wednesday kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that he said was brought to him from the “martyred” Ukrainian city of Bucha as he denounced the “massacre” there and called again for an end to the war.

Francis held the flag as he welcomed a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children up to the stage of the Vatican audience hall at the end of his Wednesday general audience and gave them each a giant chocolate Easter egg. He urged prayers for them and for all Ukrainians.

“The recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought testimony of new atrocities like the massacre in Bucha, even more horrendous cruelty carried out against civilians, defenceless women and children,” he said.

“They are victims whose innocent blood cries up to the sky and implores that this war be stopped and that the weapons be silenced. Stop disseminating war and destruction.”

He held up the dirtied Ukrainian flag that he said had arrived Tuesday at the Vatican from Bucha, where evidence has emerged since the Russians pulled out of what appears to be intentional killings of civilians.

Kissing it, the pope said: “This flag comes from the war, from that martyred city Bucha. Let us not forget them. Let us not forget the people of Ukraine.”

And gesturing to the children, Francis said: “These children had to flee to arrive in a safe place. This is the fruit of war.” Continue reading

