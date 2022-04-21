ARISE interns allegedly told to work on pastors’ garden

Former interns of ARISE mega church say they have felt forced to work on the church pastors’ properties on their days off.

It’s just the latest in allegations against the mega church which revealed earlier this week it was launching an independent external review after stories emerged online.

That review would start after Easter, ARISE said.

Late on Saturday night, only hours before one of the biggest church services of the year, Easter Sunday, the church board said head pastor John Cameron would step aside from his pastoral duties and would resign from the board. Read more

