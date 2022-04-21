Burger King in Spain apologises, pulls offensive Holy Week ads

The fast-food chain Burger King in Spain has withdrawn and apologised for an offensive ad campaign that sparked outrage among Catholics during Holy Week.

“We apologise to all those who have felt offended by our campaign aimed at promoting our vegetable products during Holy Week. Our intention has never been to offend anyone and the immediate withdrawal of the campaign has already been requested,” Burger King announced on Easter Sunday on its official Twitter account.

The fast-food chain chose to use billboards throughout Spain to show the words of Jesus at the Last Supper consecrating the bread, modifying them to promote a new vegetarian burger. The ad campaign provoked the outrage of thousands of Catholics, several priests and a bishop.

