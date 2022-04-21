  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Authorities imprison “Jesus” for disturbing public order

Thursday, April 21st, 2022

Joachin Kouamé N’guessan, the pastor of the Patmos Dieudonné Church, who presents himself as Jesus, was arrested on March 31 in the popular commune of Yopougon in Côte d’Ivoire and placed under arrest warrant by the public prosecutor. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: , ,