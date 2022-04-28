Catholic priest sentenced in shooting of South Sudan bishop-elect

A Catholic priest was among four people sentenced on Monday over the shooting of a bishop-elect in South Sudan.

A judge at the high court in the capital Juba issued the sentences on April 25 after Father John Mathiang Machol, Moris Sebit Ater, Laat Makur Agok, and Samuel Makir were found guilty of “participating directly or indirectly” in the attempted assassination of the now Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek.

ACI Africa (CNA’s African news partner) reported that Justice Alexander Sebur Subek gave Father Mathiang a seven-year jail term in connection with the attack on the Italian-born member of the Comboni Missionaries, who was shot in both legs in April 2021.

Father Mathiang’s phone calls “before the crime were retrieved during a police investigation,” South Sudan’s Eye Radio reported on April 25.

