Retailer’s relocation means op-shop looking for a new home

Clothing retailer Postie is returning to Alexandra after a three-year absence, but the move comes at the expense of its Queenstown store in the Five Mile Shopping Centre.

Postie chief executive Linda Leonard confirmed the Queenstown outlet would shut up shop on Anzac Day.

Three staff would go as a result of the closure.

Unfortunately, the retailer’s return to Alexandra means the Oasis Opportunity Shop, which occupies the Ennis St (Centre Point car park) building Postie will take over, is left without a home. Read more

