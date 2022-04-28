Vandalism of Timaru church labelled ‘disgraceful’

Determined taggers risked their lives to deface the spire of one of Timaru’s oldest landmarks, scaling about 56 metres above the ground to vandalise the church.

St George’s Coptic Church in Timaru, formerly Chalmers Presbyterian Church, has been undergoing repairs since 2021 to address earthquake strengthening issues as well as make repairs to damage caused by the 2019 hailstorm.

Spokesperson Dr Albert Makary said the act of vandalism was “disheartening, dangerous and disgraceful at the same time.

“This is a very high set of scaffolding and, if they fell, he or she would be either dead or permanently disabled. Read more

