Virtual bathtub baptisms help megachurch gain online members

Pope Francis is reorganizing the Vatican Curia — the church’s administrators and his senior staff — and may name new cardinals in June. Francis’ new apostolic constitution, “Praedicate Evangelium” (“Preach the Gospel”), issued last month, noted that the heads of Read more
Despite advanced age and questionable health, Pope Francis keeps up a busy schedule of activities that looks to get even busier. The past several weeks surely have been extremely frustrating for Pope Francis. First of all, his tireless and ever Read more
If girls education makes societies stronger, more peaceful and prosperous, then the chances of Asia achieving those goals have become more distant with the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, girls’ enrollments in school had seen significant improvements in Asia. Read more
Many patients recover from COVID within a week or two, but at least one in five experience Long Covid; persistent or new symptoms more than four weeks after first being diagnosed. Long COVID is a growing concern. But we still Read more