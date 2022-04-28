  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Virtual bathtub baptisms help megachurch gain online members

Thursday, April 28th, 2022

The officiant of the Maryland megachurch was states away. Amina was in the bathtub of her Georgia home, becoming the first online campus member of the Maryland megachurch to be baptised virtually. Read more

