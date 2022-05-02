Catholic Church and Church of Scotland declare friendship

Scotland’s Catholic bishops and the leader of the Church of Scotland have agreed to a Declaration of Friendship in a monumental agreement more than 100 years in the making.

The declaration speaks of the shared faith and common ground that unites the Churches, saying “We recognise each other as brothers and sisters in Christ, and we wish to express our friendship and respect for one another as fellow Christians, citizens and partners in announcing the kingdom of God in our land.

“Since the World Missionary Conference (Edinburgh, 1910) and the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), much has been done ecumenically to repair what was broken and to restore mutual respect and friendship.

“A great deal has been achieved spiritually, practically and affectively, through joint prayer among our parishes, various joint commissions, and the growing knowledge and appreciation of each other as Christian friends and fellow pilgrims.”

The declaration written by senior figures from both Churches describes the Churches’ shared beliefs, ‘rooted in the Apostles, Christ’s first disciples.’ It acknowledges a common heritage as Christians in Scotland.

“We recall with gratitude to God the earliest missionaries, our forebears in the faith, who lived and preached the Christian faith to our land,” it says. “We recall those from that time who led and formed the Church, nurturing a society inspired by Christian values, including St Ninian, St Columba and St Margaret.”

The declaration also recognises the divisions of the past, apologises for the hurt and harm caused and seeks to make amends.

“We recognise the hurt and the harm that our forebears did to each other in times past, and we repent and ask forgiveness of one other,” the signatories said.

“We also recognise that, even in more recent times, much could have been said between us more kindly, written more magnanimously, and done more charitably to promote pardon, healing and friendship among Christians in our land.”

Most Reverend Leo Cushley, Archbishop and Metropolitan of St Andrews and Edinburgh, said: “Returning to live in Scotland after many years abroad, I was soon struck by how far the people of the Catholic Church and the Church of Scotland have come along the path of friendship in these last decades.

“We have now spent 40 years working diligently to respect and understand each other, what we have in common, what still divides us. In the meantime, through prayer together and social action, we have also become friends, and have grown to appreciate each other as fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I believe this is something to acknowledge and to celebrate.”

Some divisions between the Churches remain challenging and more work will be needed on reconciliation and healing. Still, the Churches say that what they hold in common is far greater than what divides them, and they commit to continue working towards greater unity.

Sources

Daily Record

Scottish Catholic Media Office

Catholic Culture

