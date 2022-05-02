‘Very painful’: Family split between NZ and Philippines over immigration health policy

A family is split between New Zealand and the Philippines due to Immigration New Zealand’s acceptable standard of health policy.

Arianna Alfonzo, 12, is autistic and communicates through body language and gestures.

Her father, Allan, has been living and working in New Zealand since 2016. He and his wife, Gail, received their permanent residence visas in 2017.

However, Arianna’s visa was rejected in 2018 due to the acceptable standard of health policy. She and her mother have been living in the Philippines since then, unable to immigrate to New Zealand. Read more

