Sisters of Compassion have new co-chief executive

The Sisters of Compassion’s new co-chief executive is Deacon Danny Karatea-Goddard.

Karatea-Goddard’s appointment was made by Māori-Tumu Whakarae of the Sisters of Compassion Group, the religious order founded by Meri Hōhepa Mother Suzanne Aubert.

He will join Dr Chris Gallavin, appointed in March last year, in the co-chief executive position.

Karatea-Goddard has been the Māori adviser for the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and Vicar for Māori with the Catholic Archdiocese of Wellington.

The Conference’s announcement of Karatea-Goddard’s appointment was made in Te Reo and English.

Sister Margaret Anne Mills of the Sisters of Compassion says the appointment builds on Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert’s bicultural work with Māori especially at Jerusalem on the Whanganui River in the 1880s.

“Our multicultural reality is only made real and will only be successful if we understand our bicultural foundation. We hold that the work of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert is of pivotal importance in our journey toward true partnership in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is an expression of our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Sister Margaret Anne says.

For Karatea-Goddard, the new appointment strikes home on a personal note.

“A number of my aunties, my children and I have been recipients of the mission of Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert.

“To be able to serve the Sisters of Compassion whānau is a privilege, and I am excited to join them as we explore deepening our commitment to biculturalism as we move into a new future in these uncertain times,” he says.

The pōwhiri to welcome Karatea-Goddard into his new role will be held on Monday, May 23, in Hiruhārama Jerusalem.

