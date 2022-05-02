Two Irish Catholic dioceses will soon be under the leadership of one bishop

Two Catholic dioceses in Ireland will soon be under the leadership of one bishop, a representative of Pope Francis has told local Irish bishops.

In a joint statement, Bishop Brendan Kelly of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora and Bishop Michael Duignan of Clonfert said that their two dioceses in the west of Ireland would be joined under the leadership of a single bishop while remaining autonomous dioceses.

“We have been informed by the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, that in the near future the Holy Father Pope Francis intends to appoint a single bishop to the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh, and Kilfenora and the Diocese of Clonfert,” said the joint statement published on November 16.

The bishops explained that this change would not be an amalgamation and would not suppress either diocese.

