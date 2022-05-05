Crumbling church a springtime

Much of what the church has built up in Ireland over the last two centuries is crumbling before our eyes, says Galway’s new bishop.

But fresh opportunities are also presenting themselves, he maintains.

At his installation Mass last Sunday, Bishop Michael Duignan of Galway and Kilmacduagh (pictured) highlighted the Church’s diminishing role in the Republic.

Many parishes “are struggling” despite “the great work done by generations of priests, religious and lay people”, he said.

There would be “a sense of genuine mourning” in letting go of infrastructure, systems and pastoral practices that were beneficial in the past but now may “hinder rather than help the life of faith”, he told the 1400-strong congregation.

Building bridges to the future

The Irish church is standing at a “threshold moment” and making a transition to the future, Duignan said in his homily.

He prayed it would build bridges not barriers and would reach out in compassion to aid those who find themselves in need.

He also prayed that it would be “less afraid of those who see life differently from us” and was aware of its own human weakness.

“I believe there are a lot of structures that we need to move on from in order to develop new structures. It is rebirth, it is regrowth, it is a reality check,” he said.

As an example, he noted there are fewer masses being offered by parishes. There’s an opportunity though for more holistic and spirit-filled liturgies.

“People know change is coming, they know that the present way we are doing things won’t last forever and that there may be a better way of doing things.

“It is clear that in the future, we will be a smaller faith community.”

He himself is leading two formerly independent dioceses.

While they continue to maintain their own integrity and autonomy, the dioceses will be working more closely together where possible, with Duignan’s leadership.

“Under the guidance of St Peter himself in the person of Pope Francis, we have been nudged together to do something genuinely new…we are being called to bring about a new ‘An Earrach Thiar’ – a ‘Western Spring.’”

The metaphor echoes the words of Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, who told Ireland’s bishops in February last year:

“A synodal process promises an ecclesial springtime – a rebirth of an authentic Church.”

Source

News category: Palmerston, World.