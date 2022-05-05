Church initiative saves community money on electricity

A Timaru church initiative is helping the local community save money on electricity.

St Philip and All Saints Anglican Church has distributed over 1,000 energy efficient light bulbs to locals. They got the idea after seeing a similar scheme’s success through an Anglican Care initiative in Christchurch.

Deacon Rev. Margot Goodman decided she wanted to bring the same assistance to help her local community.

The new project had the support of Anglican Care in Christchurch which sent three people to help.

They provided the lightbulbs, which they source from the Government’s Cosy Homes funding.

“We did door knocking around the neighbourhood in pairs on Thursday and Friday [to distribute bulbs], and on Saturday we had a pickup station at the church for people who wanted them or were not home when we called.”

Goodman says about 300 bulbs were collected at the pickup station on Saturday, with about 100 bulbs left. The Anglican Care helpers from Christchurch said this was a “very good result.”

Looking after the community is a responsibility that goes with her job as deacon, Goodman says.

“We know that people are struggling, and every cent counts.”

She says she’s been told one energy efficient light bulb could save about $20 a year on a power bill.

“Imagine that saving when people get 10 of these lightbulbs,” she says.

For people in state houses and for older people “every saving is good,” she says.

Goodman is unsure if the church would distribute energy efficient light bulbs again. If it were to, she would focus on another Timaru suburb.

News category: New Zealand.