Funeral directors call on Government to increase WINZ Funeral Grant

Funeral directors around the country are calling on the Government to increase funeral grants for low-income families, with Kāpiti Coast Funeral Home managing director Andrew Malcolm adding his voice to the call.

The Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand wants the Government to increase the Work and Income (WINZ) Funeral Grant in this year’s Budget so eligible low-income families are able to farewell loved ones with dignity and respect.

The current maximum amount is $2280.72 which chief executive Gillian Boyes said is woefully inadequate. Read more

