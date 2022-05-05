  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Satanic Temple sues school for not allowing satan club

Thursday, May 5th, 2022

The Satanic Temple has filed a civil lawsuit against a Pennsylvania elementary school after the school turned down a request to form an after-school Satan Club.

The general counsel for the Satanic Temple told a local ABC affiliate that the purpose of the suit is to determine whether the school board discriminated against the temple. read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,