Satanic Temple sues school for not allowing satan club

The call for vocations to the priesthood on Vocations Sunday is one we have heard for many years as the worsening picture of recruitment reveals itself. The numbers show the extent of the crisis we are facing. When I entered Read more
For many Catholic adults who oppose abortion today, the pro-life movement was our real introduction to moral philosophy. Maybe we attended prayer vigils with our families in grade school or high school, or maybe we just read news magazines and Read more
I have been on this planet now for almost 80 years. I grew up in a 50/50 Catholic family but lost the Catholic half when I was 10. This was largely compensated for by spending seven years at boarding school, Read more
On the path of these catecheses on old age, today we meet a biblical figure—and old man—named Eleazar, who lived at the time of the persecution of Antiochus Epiphanes. He is a wonderful character. His character gives us a testimony Read more