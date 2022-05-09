Auckland 9-year-old on a mission to get compost bins in every school

Nine-year-old Nico Tauri is on a mission to have every school in New Zealand install compost bins.

It comes after he successfully convinced consumer goods giant Unilever to take plastic scoops out of its Surf washing powder.

Unilever said the move, due to start in June 2022, would reduce the amount of plastic in circulation by 14.9 tonnes every year.

Now, Nico has sent a letter to Minister of Education Chris Hipkins, along with other ministers with education portfolios, asking them to help put compost bins in every school. Read more

