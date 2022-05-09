First US diocesan synod results made public

Key findings cited in the first US diocesan synod report available for public consumption highlight a strong desire from parishioners for the church to better reach out to the marginalised, be more transparent, be more consistent in moral teaching, and focus on the “critical” need to re-engage youth and young adults in the faith.

The report was posted by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in late April. All diocesan synod reports are due to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on June 30.

In an introductory letter to the document, Deacon John Homoelle, the synod coordinator in the archdiocese, expressed gratitude for the “time, passion and commitment” of the “over 1,700” people who participated in the diocesan listening sessions.

“In our quest to be a more synodal church, the archdiocese, while not advocating for or against any of the ideas, will be examining them to discern what steps might be taken locally even before the 2023 synod takes place in Rome,” Homoelle wrote. Continue reading

