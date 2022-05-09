  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Madonna asks Pope Francis to meet and discuss her ‘blasphemous’ behaviour

Monday, May 9th, 2022

Madonna reached out to Pope Francis nearly two decades after the Vatican condemned her “blasphemous” behaviour.

The singer — born Madonna Louise Ciccone — said she’d like a second chance to make things right, vowing she’s nothing less than “a good Catholic”. Read more

