Catholic News Service to cease

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops announced to staff on 4 May a dramatic reorganisation of its communications department, including the closure of the Washington and New York offices of Catholic News Service.

In meetings with newsroom staff, James Rogers, the chief communications officer of the conference, said that the Washington office would be closed at year’s end.

The Rome bureau of Catholic News Service will remain open and continue to report on Vatican and related international events.

A statement released by the bishops’ public affairs office said: “Over the next few months, the USCCB Department of Communications will undertake a significant realignment to better utilise the resources entrusted to the Conference by the faithful in a manner that fits the communications environment today.

“Sadly, this will impact a number of staff. We are grateful for the time and dedication of the committed team of communicators at the Conference who serve the Church. Job transitions can be difficult and, as this is a personnel matter, further detail will not be discussed at this time.”

The Conference will continue its Rome-based coverage.

