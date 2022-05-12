Fiji worst place for journalists says RSF

Fiji has been ranked as the worst place in the Pacific region for journalists in the latest assessment by global press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In RSF’s 2022 World Press Freedom Index released this week, Fiji was placed 102 out of 180 countries – receiving an overall score of 56.91 out of 100.

The country slipped by 47 places compared to its 2021 rankings when it was placed 55 out of 180 nations.

The media watchdog said “journalists critical of the government are regularly intimidated and even imprisoned by the indestructible prime minister, Frank Bainimarama, in power since the military coup of 2006.”

Other countries from the region included Aotearoa New Zealand, which was ranked 11th, Australia – 39, Samoa – 45, Tonga – 49 and Papua New Guinea – 62.

