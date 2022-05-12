Buried health report hinders disadvantaged and disabled

Health Minister Andrew Little is facing calls to release the final report from a review of Pharmac.

The Independent Pharmac Review Panel’s final report has not yet been released, though the Government has received it.

An interim report released last year found the strategy of the drug-buying agency disadvantaged Māori, Pasifika, disabled people and those with rare disorders. Other findings included an excessive focus on containing costs and “opaque” decision-making.

Little said at the time he expected to receive the final report by February 28.

Myeloma NZ chief executive Dr Ken Romeril​ said the report was being “buried”.

“We know there are problems with Pharmac, we know there are problems with transparency and dialogue, and the report is very likely to be critical, so why aren’t we allowed to see it?” Read more

