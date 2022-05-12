  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Rare ‘Wicked’ bible that encourages adultery discovered in New Zealand

Thursday, May 12th, 2022

An extremely rare bible famous for an unfortunate error that encourages adultery has been discovered in New Zealand.

The 1631 “Wicked” Bible, as it has become known, omits the word “not” from its seventh commandment, informing readers “thou shalt commit adultery” Read more

