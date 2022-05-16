Altar wine and Music for Babies CD up for grabs at seminary auction

The three-quarters full bottle of altar wine alongside an unopened six pack of traditional beeswax altar candles in the oratory sacristy gave an impression of a seminary hastily abandoned.

Priests’ vestments hanging on a rail lent to that view. But Holy Cross Clonliffe in Dublin’s Drumcondra ceased to operate as a seminary in 1999 when its last four students left.

Founded in 1854, the seminary trained almost 3,000 priests primarily for Dublin’s Catholic archdiocese, with 1,250 seminarians coming from the city or county and the majority 1,469 from outside.

Former president Éamonn de Valera taught maths there in 1905 and, in 1917, Countess Markievicz was baptised Catholic at Clonliffe College. Her husband, Casimir Dunin Markievicz, was from Ukraine. He attended school in Kherson and studied law at the university in Kyiv.

