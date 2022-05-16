  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Museum challenged to make a new Shroud of Turin

Monday, May 16th, 2022

Movie director David Rolfe offered to give the British Museum one million dollars if it can make a new Shroud of Turin.

Rolfe posited that if the shroud is the handiwork of “a medieval conman” as the Museum suggests, then their experts should be able to accomplish a similar feat in 2022. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,