Migrant disappearances in Mexico quadrupled in 2021, report says

Reported cases of missing migrants in Mexico jumped nearly fourfold in 2021 from 2020, as the country struggles to stem the flow of undocumented people from Central America to the United States, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The number of missing foreigners grew by 292 percent to 349 from 89 cases, said the report presented by the Jesuits’ Missing Migrant Search Program (SJM), a human rights organisation.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants traverse Mexico every year hoping to reach the United States, often becoming the victims of kidnappings, murders and other crimes.

“There are places where drug cartels lie in wait for migrants to pull them into their ranks,” said Luis Macias, director of SJM in Mexico.

