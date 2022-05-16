Success of mobile payments company depends on Catholic Church market

NZ owned US-based mobile payments company Pushpay Holdings Ltd, says its success depended on capturing a significant portion of the Catholic church market in the United States.

On Thursday the company provided the market with long-term projections forecasting that the total value of money processed on its platforms would exceed $15.9 billion and it would have more than 20,000 customers by the year ending March 2025.

Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews said the forecast was based on the company capturing a 20 to 25 percent share of the Catholic church market.

Providing mobile donation services to churches and charities, particularly in North America, the company processed $12.1 billion and had a total of 14,508 customers for the year ended March.

Matthews said being dual-listed on the NZX and ASX is not on the cards for now. Continue reading

