Vietnam bishop encourages seminarians to be missionaries

The newly ordained bishop of Vietnam’s largest Catholic diocese has paid a visit to a major seminary and urged the future priests to be missionaries to preach the Good News to cultures and ethnicities at home and abroad.

Bishop Dominic Hoang Minh Tien of Hung Hoa Diocese visited Bui Chu Major Seminary in neighbouring Bui Chu Diocese in northern Vietnam and had exchanges with teachers and students on May 11, reports the official website of Bui Chu Diocese.

This was the 53-year-old bishop’s first visit to the formation house following his ordination as bishop of Hung Hoa on Feb 14.

Hung Hoa Diocese, bordering China and Laos, is Vietnam’s largest Catholic diocese in terms of area. It covers about 48,072 square kilometres.

