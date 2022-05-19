Caritas has assisted more than 1.2 million people in Ukraine

Facing the trauma of conflict requires love and hope, and Caritas has been hard at work sharing this “medicine” with everyone, said the director of Caritas-Spes.

The war will not end with just a peace agreement, said Pallottine Father Vyacheslav Grynevych, director of the charitable arm of the Latin-rite Catholic dioceses in Ukraine.

“The war will be ended when we can forgive all of the evil things that we saw, when we restore not just our houses, but our souls, our memory,” he said at a news conference May 16.

“There is medicine” for this “picture of war” that can remain in people’s minds for a lifetime, he said; it is “the medicine of the church, the medicine of love, of hope, and it is our vocation as a Caritas family to share this between people.”

