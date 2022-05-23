  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Does your faith and your comedy overlap?

Monday, May 23rd, 2022

Beneath the zippy punchlines and side-splitting satire, Stephen Colbert believes laughter is not only the best medicine, it can be a form of salvation too.

Colbert opened up about his Christian faith with Dua Lipa on CBS’ “Late Show” earlier this year. Read more

