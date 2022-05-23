Diocese gets NZ sign language award

The Catholic Diocese of Auckland is celebrating its reception of their 2022 NZ Sign Language Employer award.

The diocese received the NZ Sign Language Employer Award for including NZ Sign Language at all staff meetings and events and for its inclusive workplace environment and advocacy for the deaf.

“The award acknowledges the amazing effort that ‘Siân’ has put into learning NZSL over the years so she can fully communicate with and support ‘Rachel’ and ‘Eric’, as well as the Catholic Deaf Community.

“Massive congratulations to Sian and Rachel!

“What a way to close off NZSL Week 2022 over the weekend!” the diocese says.

