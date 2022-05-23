Nigerian Christian student stoned to death after blasphemy claim

A Nigerian Christian woman studying at a college in Sokoto State was brutally stoned to death and later burned after being accused of blasphemy.

Deborah Yakubu from Zuru in Repa Local Government Area was said to be in her early twenties. She was killed by Muslim men studying with her at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto on March 12.

Deborah, a second-year student of home economics, was accused of posting comments on a students’ WhatsApp group that allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad.

Sokoto police confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with the killing, which triggered outrage on social media, with many Nigerians condemning the inhuman act.

