Pope dispenses miracle requirement for sainthood

CathNews, 11 April, reported the path to sainthood of missionary Mother Meri Hōhepa Suzanne Aubert had been delayed; a Vatican medical council concluded recently that a potential miracle attributed to her can be explained by medical science.

This week, Pope Francis cleared the way for the canonisation of Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, founder of the Scalabrinian missionaries, dispensing the requirement of a miracle attributed to his intercession, the Vatican announced. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.