Church in Africa partners with pan-African communications group for public relations support

APO Group, Africa’s leading communications consultancy, has expressed its willingness to partner with the Catholic Church on the continent to ensure greater cohesion to the Church’s pastoral communications’ strategy.

The statement dated May 26, given in the Vatican, noted that, “the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, and the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), today announced a working partnership aimed at providing extensive media and public relations support to the Catholic Church in Africa (Holy See).”

It explained that “The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Vatican Dicastery for Communications and the Pan-African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications (CEPACS) to ensure the Church’s communications strategies and initiatives are disseminated across Africa and beyond.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.