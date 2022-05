Synodality means communion not ‘populism’

Synodality is not populism, it means communion, says Pope Francis.

Synodality is “a path of ecclesial communion that seeks to open minds and hearts to the will of the Holy Spirit.”

What synodality is not, is a reorganisation of church structures, he emphasises.

In a video message to the Pontifical Commission for Latin America last week, Francis expanded his definition.

Synodality does not imply “a more or less democratic, much less a ‘populist’ way, of being a church. These are deviations,” he said.

“Synodality is the dynamic dimension, the historical dimension of ecclesial communion founded on the Trinitarian communion, which, appreciating simultaneously the ‘sensus fidei’ of all God’s holy faithful people, apostolic collegiality and unity with the Successor of Peter, must animate the conversion and reform of the church at every level”.

The Commission members were meeting in Rome to discuss the theme of synodality, which is also the theme of the next Synod of Bishops in 2023.

In his opinion, Francis says the pastoral reality in Latin America is one in which “synodality took root a long time ago.”

The rise of liberation theology in Latin America “played a lot with Marxist analysis,” he said. He noted early published works emphasised its Latin American roots but “almost 80 percent of the notes were written in German.

“They did not have the slightest idea.

“It was an ideological interpretation of what is a grounded Latin American path.

“And I say ‘grounded’ because Latin American spirituality is tied to the earth and cannot be separated from it”.

Todays pastoral and social problems require the Church to “relearn to walk together”.

In doing so, “it is always important to maintain an incomplete way of thinking,” Francis said.

“I am allergic to thoughts that are already complete and closed!”

The Holy Spirit can inspire true change only when “our thoughts are incomplete – when they are complete, it doesn’t work,” he said.

“When someone is a know-it-all, the gift cannot be received. When we think we know everything, the gift does not educate us because it cannot enter our hearts.

“In other words, there is nothing more dangerous for synodality than thinking that we know everything, that we understand everything, that we control everything.”

As part of the Roman Curia, the Pontifical Commission for Latin America can help “remove us a little bit from some of our clerical habits and customs, both here in the Curia and in every place where there are Latin American communities,” Francis said.

While encouraging the Commission to promote “true synodality”, he also and warned members that “synodality without communion can become ecclesiastical populism.

“Synodality should lead us to live more intensely ecclesial communion, in which the diversity of charisms, vocations and ministries are harmoniously integrated, animated by the same baptism, which makes us all sons and daughters in Christ.”

