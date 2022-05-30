St Patrick’s School Taupō student donates unworn catwalk creation to school

A young artist from St Patrick’s School Taupō who made an incredible cork outfit for a twice-cancelled event has now outgrown her creation.

In 2019, Lucy Stapleton, then aged 9, came second in her age group with her coffee capsule outfit made for the Lake Taupō Hospice fundraiser Creative Catwalk.

Collecting the coffee capsules turned out to be time-consuming, and so straight after the 2019 event, the St Patrick’s School Taupō student set about sourcing used wine corks in the lead-up to making her 2020 Creative Catwalk entry. Read more

