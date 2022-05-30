Syria’s economy so bad many people don’t have one meal a day, nun says

The war in Syria is mostly over, and not a house was unaffected, said a nun based there. But now, the economy is so bad that people look back on the war and say, “at least then we had some food to eat, and we could feed our children.”

Sister Annie Demerjian, delegation councillor for the Sisters of Jesus and Mary for Lebanon and Syria, said she did not want to paint a totally dark picture, “because always there is hope.”

She said for Syrians who are employed, the monthly salary of a family is barely sufficient for one week.

“Many, many people are really hungry. They don’t have even one meal a day,” she told journalists May 25.

News category: News Shorts, World.