Vanuatu declares a climate emergency

Vanuatu has become the first Pacific Small Island Developing State to declare it is facing a climate emergency.

In a Twitter post, the leader of the opposition Ralph Regenvanu announced parliament passed a 17-point resolution declaring a climate emergency on Friday.

Mr Regenvanu said under Point 1 of the resolution, “The Parliament declares that a climate emergency exists that is now existentially imperilling the people, societies and natural resources of the Republic of Vanuatu.”

He adds, “Point 2 further declares that climate change is now undermining the fundamental human rights of present and future generations of Vanuatu’s people.”

The Melanesian nation is among the most climate-threatened nations in the world.

It announced its intention to seek an advisory opinion on climate change from the International Court of Justice last year.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.