Brisbane school under fire over strict rules for students’ formal dresses

A Catholic girls’ school in Brisbane has been accused of sexualising teenage girls by forcing them to have their formal dresses approved by the school.

In an email sent to parents ahead of last weekend’s formal, Mary MacKillop College requested photographs of every dress so they could be vetted, according to The Courier-Mail.

“The HOHs (Head of Houses) haven’t seen or approved everyone’s outfit for the night though, so please submit a photo of your dress or suit on the Microsoft Form below so we have all your photos in one spot to check,” the email said.

A booklet was also issued to students with photographs of what dresses were considered appropriate and inappropriate.

It stated that “students are required to wear a formal attire (no plunging necklines or low backs below the waist.)”

