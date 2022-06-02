Record new NZ residents; British favoured

By the end of this year, the country will have more new residents than any other year on record.

Almost 200,000 people have now applied to become residents under the fast-track visa, and one in four has been approved.

Immigration figures show New Zealand has created more residents in the last six months than any year in the last decade.

However, the number of applications that have been decided on has not been even across nationalities.

More than one in five of the 10,000 British applicants have already had their residence decided, compared with fewer than one in 12 Chinese.

