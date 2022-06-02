  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sister Linda a small but formidable force

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

Sister Linda Sim, who is about 1.5m tall and weighs less than 50kg, won a gold medal in the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in South Korea.

Sister Linda gave up taekwondo when she joined a convent. Years later, she’s dusted off her black belt at a Singaporean hospice to teach children recovering from cancer. Read more

