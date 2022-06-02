Traditionalist monk suspended following clandestine ordination

A prominent traditionalist Catholic who was refused ordination by numerous bishops was suspended after being ordained in a clandestine ceremony by an unnamed “senior prelate”.

Dom Alcuin Reid is a liturgical scholar, the prior of a monastic community in the south of France and a vocal critic of Pope Francis’ decision to restrict the Traditional Latin Mass celebrations.

With a specialism in Catholic worship as it was celebrated before the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, Dom Alcuin has called for a re-assessment of the liturgical changes which happened after Vatican II in what is known as the “reform of the reform”.

His work has gained him an international following. His 2004 book “The Organic Development of the Liturgy” included a foreword from Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, a year before he was elected Pope Benedict XVI.

News category: News Shorts, World.