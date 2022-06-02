Why so little attention given to palliative care?

Our hospices are facing a funding crisis.

So, it was a huge disappointment when we learned that, despite billions of dollars being allocated to health, Budget 2022 offered no extra support for the 32 hospice services that offer palliative care to nearly 20,000 patients and their whānau every year.

The lack of government recognition given to this vital service – one that we all expect for our loved ones in their time of need – means that hospices must continue to rely on revenue from their op shops and fundraising events in order to continue to provide free palliative care in their communities.

All hospice services are completely free of charge to everyone who needs them.

Yet of course, this essential and valued service is not really free.

Hospice services cost a lot to provide.

Last year, it cost close to $176 million. While the Government provided $88m, hospices had to raise over $87m to bridge the gap.

In today’s climate of high inflation and Covid, $87m is a near-impossible amount to be expected to raise from selling second-hand jumpers and running charity events.

When people and businesses are struggling, and the hospice retail stores lose out on their revenue because of economic conditions and lockdowns, it becomes starkly clear that our hospices are in a desperately precarious financial situation.

Many people miss out on specialist palliative care from hospices due to factors largely beyond their control: their diagnosis, their ethnicity, their age, and where they live.

Hospices need better funding so that they can reach out to rural and remote areas, and develop services that meet the needs of Māori and other ethnic groups, and those with dementia and other chronic health conditions.

Government funding through district health boards (DHBs) is highly variable, with some hospices only funded to around 45% of their operating costs, and others nearly 70% funded.

Many communities are not in a position to provide the additional millions required to keep services free, never mind expanding hospice care and extending it to those missing out because of where they live or their diagnosis.

This is a classic case of post-code lottery that the Government says it wants to remove with its health reforms. Continue reading

Wayne Naylor is Hospice New Zealand’s acting chief executive.

News category: Analysis and Comment.